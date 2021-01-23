Earlier this week, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as the 46th President and 49th Vice President of the United States, respectively. While there were many memorable moments through the course of the inaugural ceremony, Bernie Sanders' and his park-mitten combo truly stole the show and created a cultural phenomenon. Forgoing wearing a formal suit and dress coat, the Vermont senator's cozy get-up has become so popular that even J. Cole has shared an edit of the former presidential candidate edited onto the cover of his album 2014 Forest Hills Drive.

In perhaps the best edit yet, Janet Jackson has just shared a raunchy edit of Bernie embracing the musical legend. The original image of Janet from the 90s features a topless Janet with her breasts covered by the hands of an unseen person. She simply captioned the hilarious post, "#FridayMood."

The legendary photo is from the photoshoot for Janet's iconic self-titled fifth studio album released back in 1993 that cemented her as an international superstar and sex symbol. The album came after an intense bidding war over her recording contract that ended up with the songstress signing a $40 million deal with Virgin Records America, making her the highest-paid musical act at the time.

Janet wrote all of the lyrics for the album and co-produced every single song on the album in an effort to distance herself from her family after critics tried to attribute her success to the family name.

With such a rich history behind the seminal sultry snap, it's no wonder Janet reposted the perfectly-edited meme.