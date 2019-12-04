Janet Jackson surprised Rihanna at the 2019 Fashion Awards in London, England. Riri and her fashion brand Fenty were honored with the Urban Luxe Award at the event which was held at the Royal Albert Hall. If you know your Rihanna history, you know that Janet Jackson was one of Rih's early inspirations. Ten years ago Rihanna told MTV, "Janet Jackson, Destiny’s Child, Whitney Houston — they were the people who motivated me to do this, who I idolized and looked up to, and said I want to be like them." Riri continued saying, "That started the dream, and it just went from there, and became a reality.”



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Well, life is full of full circle moments which is exactly what took place between Miss Jackson and Miss Fenty the other night. Janet presented Rihanna with the Urban Luxe Award on stage, which must have been an amazing way to receive the accolade for the mega superstar and businesswoman. Janet Jackson is an icon in the eyes of so many, Riri included, so the moment must have been that much more special for Rihanna.

Riri always makes jaws drop and slayed again that night wearing a Fenty outfit to the event.