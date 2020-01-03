The youngest of the Jackson siblings, Janet Jackson, shared a lovely message on her Instagram post on New Year's Day to ring in 2020 the right way. "Happy New Year everyone!" Janet wrote. "To my baby, to all my fans, my family and friends. May God bring U peace, joy, love, health & happiness to everyone around the world. Just love. An abundance of #LOVE. That’s what we need. Keep God close. Always. Love U guys. 🤗🖤🙏🏽✨ #2020." Along with spreading positivity for the new year, Janet also used the post to debut a fresh hairstyle by including a photo of herself sporting her new dreadlocks. Some fans flooded the comments with well wishes for the new year and compliments on Janet's tresses, but many couldn't help but notice just how closely Janet resembled her late brother, Michael Jackson, in this shot.

"Happy New Year Janet and oh boy how you look so much like Mike ❤️," wrote one user. Another user mirrored these sentiments, commenting, "Looking just like ya brother Michael (RIP) . Happy New Year Janet!" Someone else said, "She look like mike in this pic," while another person just straight up commented, "Michael Jackson." The verdict seems to be pretty clear among Janet's followers, and admittedly, she does bear a greater resemblance to her famous sibling in this photo than usual.