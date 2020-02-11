It's been five years since we've heard a solo album from Janet Jackson. Today, the legendary pop icon has come through with a major announcement, unveiling her upcoming project Black Diamond through Instagram. "Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut," she writes, confirming that she's actively working the album. "I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In the same announcement, Jackson confirms that she'll be taking her new music on tour with the upcoming Black Diamond tour, which is set to kick off this coming summer. Beginning on June 24th with a show in Miami, Florida, the thirty-three show tour will continue until the tail end of August. Aside from many major American markets, Jackson will also be hitting a few Canadian cities, namely Toronto and Vancouver.

As of yet, there isn't a release date for Black Diamond. It wouldn't be surprising to see this one arrive before the tour kicks off, as a three-month endeavor would be a notable delay. Are you looking forward to hearing another body of work from Janet Jackson?