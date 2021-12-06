Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, shared a message to Will Smith on Instagram, after recently being hospitalized. Hubert discussed holding on to grudges and how that anger can consume you.

“Don’t waste precious time people in anger. Yes people will do you wrong and you must fight for truth no matter how long, and IF you can get the TRUTH you seek…find love again as we have," she captioned a photo from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion, last year.



Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty Images

She continued: “Life is too short as I am in hospital as I write this to all of you. Holding onto anger will eat you alive. But truth at any cost[.] Reputation is PRICELESS. I LOVE YOU WILL, for being strong enough to tell truth and share your hurts and trauma. Now we close the doors and live our lives. PEACE OUT!"

Hubert didn't reveal why she was being treated.

In addition to staring in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Hubert has also made appearances on episodes of All My Children, NYPD Blue, The Bernie Mac Show, Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and more. In 2021, she appeared in several episodes of HBO's Love Life.

Check out Hubert's post below.



