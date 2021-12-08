Janet Hubert, best known for playing Vivian Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is back home following her hospitalization. Hubert never revealed why she was being treated, but she shared on Tuesday that she was released from the hospital.

"Wow... the press and some of y'all are ready like Vultures to circle the body...well this body will reach up and grab your asses and have you for dinner," she joked on Instagram after multiple stories her published about her message to Will Smith a few days ago. "I am home and my health is my business kay. To the many of you who helped me feel better with your well wishes... THANK YOU! Positively heals, negatively kills. LIVE YO LIFE, I'M LIVING MINE. #nowrunandtelldat."

She captioned that on a photo of herself looking absolutely stunning at 65-years-young.



Rob Kim/Getty Images

This comes following a message from Aunt Viv last week, saying, "Life is too short as I am in hospital as I write this to all of you. Holding onto anger will eat you alive. Reputation is PRICELESS. I LOVE YOU WILL, for being strong enough to tell truth and share your hurts and trauma. Now we close the doors and live our lives. PEACE OUT!"

We're so relieved to hear that Janet Hubert is doing well, and we continue to send her love and positivity for her quick recovery.



