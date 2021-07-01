On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby's guilty conviction and sentence after discovering that the prosecutors in his case had violated a statute of limitations when charging Cosby in 2015. Several public figures have reacted to the shocking news, but Phylicia Rashad's celebratory social media reaction to Cosby's release has been one of the most polarizing comments made about the situation by a prominent celebrity.

Former Fresh Prince of Bel-Aire actress Janet Hubert caught wind of Rashad's comments, and she immediately hit Twitter to slam the beloved Black actress for siding with the disgraced actor, who is widely considered guilty.



Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

"Phylicia what are you thinking!!!" Janet Hubert says while criticizing Phylicia Rashad. "I don't know you but to say this was terribly wrong. EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then. How could you NOT! Get your umbrella sista here comes the shit shower. I am outraged that he has been released. Yes he is an old ass guilty man!"

"I would have said he's old he's out and I'm happy for him," Hubert continues, "but he still ...guilty. I know 5 women who have not come forward. Enough Ya'll we know better. Powerful men do wrong things, black or white..."

Following the backlash from Hubert, fans, and several other notable celebrities, Phylicia Rashad has since come forward and addressed her support for Cosby, saying, "I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth...My heartfelt wish is for healing."

Check out the exchange between Janet Hubert and Phylicia Rashad below.

What are your thoughts on this situation? Is Phylicia Rashad out of line for publicly supporting Bill Cosby upon his release from prison?