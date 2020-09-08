mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Janelle Monae Tackles America On New Single "Turntables"

Mitch Findlay
September 08, 2020 12:30
Janelle Monaé puts America under the microscope on powerful new single "Turntables."


Janelle Monaé has returned with a brand new single called "Turntables," a politically-charged cut stemming from the Amazon Original Documentary All In: The Fight For Democracy. Given the subject matter, it's no surprise that the song's lyrics are highly topical to the ongoing situation in America, a country that appears more culturally divided by the day. Having been deeply impacted by what's been transpiring, Monae opted to express herself through music, allowing her powerful voice to speak volumes. 

"I've been experiencing a lot of trauma around seeing black bodies murdered, like humans murdered," she explains, speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. "I struggle with talking about it because it is like a wound that we're reopening. We've been screaming Black Lives Matter. We've been understanding where our ancestors came from and the fact that I'm here not because I asked to be here, but because my ancestors were stolen and we were forced to be here. So there's a connection between the past the present and what could be the future if we continue."

As for the track itself, "Turntables" features a spirited performance from Monaé, who occasionally channels Anderson Paak in her delivery. Alternating between a more-restrained groove for the verse and a more anthemic, gospel-inspired chorus, Monaé's versatility is on full display. "America, you a lie," she declares. "And the whole world about to testify." Check out the track now, and sound off below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

America, you a lie 
And the whole world about to testify

