Janelle Monae Shines In "He's A Tramp" From Disney Soundtrack

Janelle Monae has always been one to traverse time. Most of the time when we embark on her musical spaceship it's eons of years forward. Well, Monae takes us back decades with sultry vocals and a jazzy sound in "He's A Tramp". The minute and a half long song is from The Lady And The Tramp soundtrack. Not only does Monae contribute to the movie musically but she is the voice of the character Peg in the film as well. The song details a man who is...well, a tramp.

The new live-action remake of the classic 1955 film The Lady And The Tramp has been recreated using real-life dogs and computer animation. It premiered November 12th on Disney +, Disney's streaming service.

Quotable Lyrics

He's a tramp, but we love him

Pulls a new scam, every day

He's a tramp, we adore him

And we know he'll always stay that way