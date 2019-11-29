Janelle Monae Lends Her Voice To "Lady & The Tramp" Soundtrack On "That's Enough"

The last full tape offering we got from Janelle Monae was her beloved Dirty Computer tape that featured tracks such as "Pynk" and "I Like That." Before the year wraps the singer has come through with a new musical offering for the upcoming live-action film Lady and the Tramp. The new single is called "That's Enough" and features some cute dog metaphors about enjoying a life of perfect simplicities with a certain someone.

"A few bones, our home and some pups, yeah, that's the good stuff," Janelle sings. The track is just one of 32 songs that are featured on the film's official soundtrack and Janelle will be featured on two more singles called "He’s a Tramp” and “What a Shame.”

Listen to the new tune below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Never mind your pedigree

You and me, babe, that's a match

Let's make new memories

Think of schemes that we can hatch

Make magic of the simple things