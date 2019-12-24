Janelle Monae has always been ahead of the curve. The highly-talented recording artist has broken boundaries in music, acting, fashion and more, stepping up as one of the most powerful women in the industry. She always manages to impress critics with her genre-defying sounds, edging more toward the pop side of things lately. Accepting life-changing film roles has also helped her become more of a household name. Her look is ever-evolving and she decided that instead of rocking a funky hat, she wanted to do something a little more extreme. Knowing the standards placed on women to rid themselves of any body hair, Monae may have been attempting to send a message to anti-feminists, growing out her underarm hair and dyeing it pink. Social media was not impressed though.

Some of Janelle's diehard fans have praised the star for her courage to show off the eclectic choice but, for the most part, she's getting dragged by those very same armpit hairs. "I love Janelle Monae, like LOVE LOVE... but that pink armpit hair ain’t it," wrote one supporter. "Never thought I’d see the day when Janelle Monáe would be on social media flaunting her Kool-Aid dyed armpit hair," said another.

The singer addressed the dye-job but failed to recognize the criticism, noting that it takes a long time to grow out her underarm hair. One thing is for sure: she won't be letting anyone's opinion get to her on this matter. Janelle Monae is very confident and she couldn't care any less about what people have to say.