Janelle Monáe continues to make money moves. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Monáe would play a main role in the upcoming Harriet Tubman biopic. She has already stunned audiences with her roles in Moonlight and Hidden Figures. Now, Monáe will get her first leading role in a television series. The multi-talented Monáe will be replacing Julia Roberts for the Amazon series Homecoming. Roberts starred in the first season, and will remain on as an executive producer for the second season.

As reported by Deadline, the actress/musician plays a tenacious woman who finds herself floating in a canoe, with no memory of how she got there or who she is. The second season of Homecoming will diverge from the Gimlet Media’s podcast that the first season was based on. The first season followed Heidi Bergman (Roberts), who worked as a caseworker for Homecoming Transitional Support Center helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. Four years after leaving her job and starting a new life, the Department of Defense auditor comes to her with questions about why she left the Homecoming facility. This is where things begin to unravel. While it is not confirmed, Bobby Cannavale, Stephan James, Hong Chau and possibly Shea Whigham are looking good to return for the new season.