Janelle Monáe Shares "Say Her Name" Ft. Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, Zoe Kravitz, & More

Erika Marie
September 25, 2021 00:57
Say Her Name
Janelle Monae Feat. Various Artists

The 17-minute track is a follow-up to her 2015 release "Hell You Talmbout."


Once again, Janelle Monáe is using her talents to raise awareness. In 2015, the acclaimed entertainer released "Hell You Talmbout," and on Friday (September 24), she delivered her follow-up to the track titled, "Say Her Name." The three-word phrase gained international visibility following the officer-involved death of Sandra Bland, and in more recent headlines, it has become a cry for activists looking for a resolution to Breonna Taylor's case.

"Say Her Name" runs for over 17 minutes and hosts several features including Prof. Kimberlé Crenshaw, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, Tierra Whack, Isis V., Zoë Kravitz, Brittany Howard, Asiahn, Mj Rodriguez, Jovian Zayne, Angela Rye, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Brittany Packnett-Cunningham, and Alicia Garz.

Monáe told PEOPLE that the song was created to "bring more awareness to what has not been covered and to also allow their families an opportunity to be able to hear people sharing their stories about their daughters as the human beings they were and as the daughters they were." Proceeds will be donated to the African American Policy Forum. Stream "Say Her Name" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Kendra James, say her name
Kendra James, won't you say her name!
Priscilla Slater, say her name

Janelle Monae Various Artists
