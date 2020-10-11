Actress and political activist Jane Fonda, 82, discussed her sex life with Tiffany Haddish on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Friday. Fonda says she "doesn't need it right now because I’m too busy."

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

"I gotta say, you look amazing," Haddish, who was filling in for DeGeneres as host, said. "... I can't believe you're 82. What are you eating? ... I need to know what the secret is."

Haddish then continues to ask about her sex life: "Now I need to know, because you look so good, are you still having sex? Are you having, like, crazy sex?"

"No," Fonda responded. "No, zero ... I don’t have time. I’m so old and I’ve had so much of it, I don’t need it right now because I’m too busy ... My favorite ex-husband Ted Turner, he always said, if you wait too long it grows over. I think he's right.

"I couldn't have sex again even if I wanted to."

Fonda married Turner in 1991, but the couple divorced a decade later. Turner was the founder of CNN.

The two-time Academy Award winner did suggest she could have hooked up with legendary singer Marvin Gaye, but she was married at the time.

Check out the interview below.

[Via]