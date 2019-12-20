Last year, Chris Brown was sued by an unidentified woman who claimed that she was invited to the singer's house, was forced to confiscate her phone, offered a selection of drugs and was raped by Chris, another women and Chris' friend Lowell Grissom. The details to her allegations are quite graphic and while Chris has maintained his innocence, Jane Doe is not giving up on her case.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

We last reported that the woman demanded that Chris' phone records be turned over and now according to The Blast, Jane wants the Heartbreak On A Full Moon singer to be grilled under oath. The publication details how Jane has asked the court to sanction Chris but since the court documents have been heavily redacted, the reason for her stern move is unknown. When Jane Doe requested Chris to hand over his phone details previously, a judge sided with her and Chris was forced to turn in all numbers he used since February 23, 2017 up until recently.

In other Chris news, he recently welcomed his second child, Aeko, with his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris. "He just stole my whole face," Chris wrote on Instagram when showcasing the crazy resemblance of a photo of himself as a baby next to his new born.