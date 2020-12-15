Jammer Delivers Straight Grime Vibes On "Natural Selection"

The legendary Jammer has been unleashing banger after banger all year. At a time when people have stated that grime is phasing out, Jammer has proven that couldn't be further from the truth. This week, he released his latest project, Natural Selection which further showcases that grime is alive and well. The rapper's new project extends for thirteen songs in total, led by the single, "Ain't The Same" ft. JME, who appears twice on the tracklist, and "The Jerk Man" alongside The Bigga Man. Other appearances on the project include D Double E, SBK, Rinsa, Tyrell Trey, Jodie Bea and Jude The Obscure.

Check out the latest project from the grime legend below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track off of Natural Selection.