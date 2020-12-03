Jammer & JME Swap Bars On "Ain't The Same"

It looks like Boy Better Know could be preparing for a major play in the future. It was only last week when Skepta teamed up with D Double E for "Don" and now, we got a new offering from Jammer and JME. The two legendary grime figures team up over playful grime production as they swap bars with rapid flows. It's a braggadocious bar that has Jammer and JME talking their ish, basking in the glory of their influence and dominance in grime over the years. The two team up with producer oneninenine to bring the track to life.

Earlier this year, the members of the BBK crew, Skepta, Frisco, Shorty JME, and Jammer, teamed up to release their collaborative effort, "Red Card." Check out their new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Been a long time, my brothers, them ah been around

Been a long time, my n***as, them ah been around

Spit a 16 bar, make an MC spin around

32 bar make a man sit down