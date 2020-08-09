mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jamila Woods Drops Gorgeous New Track "SULA (Paperback)"

Alexander Cole
August 09, 2020 10:24
SULA (Paperback)
Jamila Woods

Jamila Woods pays homage to Toni Morisson on her brand new track.


Jamila Woods is an artist who always makes sure to pay homage to those who inspired her. For instance, on her LEGACY!LEGACY! project, Woods named every song after artists of color who had shaped her musical and poetic styles. Now, Woods is honoring the first Toni Morisson book she ever read, titled SULA. Appropriately, this new song is called "SULA (Paperback)."

Lyrically, Woods explores the themes of gender roles and how she doesn't always feel like conforming, even though there is pressure to do so. These themes are present in Morisson's book, and Woods does a phenomenal job synthesizing those ideas into song format. As for the instrumental, we get a gorgeous guitar sample in the background that feels angelic and relaxing.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't need a man to save me
Secondhand loneliness pass on over me
Yeah, I might wanna make some babies
Runnin' outta time for waiting
Freedom and triumph, they weren't meant for me
Girls of my color, find somethin' else to be

