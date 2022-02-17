The friendships between Joe Budden and his former co-hosts Rory Farrell and Jamil "Mal" Clay were once the talk of social media after the latter two decided to exit The Joe Budden Podcast. There were accusations that certain moves with accounting weren't transparent and as all three former co-workers took to podcast microphones to air out their grievances, Budden moved on with new faces on his platform.

It has been some time since fans have been updated about whether or not these three have been able to mend fences, but according to Mal, that won't happen anytime soon. He recently chatted with StarStatus Chris and said he doesn't have any respect for Budden.



Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty Images

"I don't respect him at all. Shake his hand? I'll shake the room before I shake his hand. That's just what it is," said Mal. "It's not even about the business or the money. It's a lot of money, it's a lot of money, bro, that me and Rory walked away from. It's a lot of money that was taken out of our pockets. It's a lot of money that still to this day, we don't have no lawyers going after it. Keep it. We got our own bag."

"But, with that money that we walked away from, with that, what was owed to us that we walked away from, that was also me walking away from a relationship and a chapter of life that, once I walk away, you know, that door never opens again."

He went on to clarify that he's not beefing with Budden, but if he gets to a point where he shuts the door on a relationship, there's no coming back from it. Watch the clip below.