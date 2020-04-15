mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jamie XX Returns With Epic Glitch Odyssey "Idontknow"

Mitch Findlay
April 15, 2020 17:15
Jamie xx

For the first time in years, Jamie xx has come through with his brand new solo single "Idontknow."


Though he's been missing in action for a few years now, Jamie xx has never truly left the building. He had simply entered an ethereal state, determined to watch things transpire from afar. In truth, there was no need for haste. Jamie's In Colour album, released a hefty five years ago and strong enough to secure the producer a Grammy nomination, remains resonant to this day. Yet there comes a time when an artist must do what they do best, and it would appear that sun has risen once more for Jamie xx. 

Today marks the arrival of xx's latest "Idontknow," a song that longtime fans will likely recognize from some of his live setlists. While it does kick off on a more dance-ready note, the song eventually transforms into a glitchy voyage through the producer's creative mind. Before long, an unsettling vocal riff is stuck in a perpetual loop, serving to lure you further into the pit of swirling color. It's unclear as to whether "Idontknow" is meant to appear on an upcoming full-length album, but either way, it's here to be enjoyed however you see fit. 

What do you think about this new track from Jamie xx? Are you interested in seeing what his next solo project might sound like?

Jamie xx electronica dance
