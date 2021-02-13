It seems as though Jamie Lynn is always going to stand behind sister Britney Spears in the face of the media. Britney Spears made quite the splash this week when an unauthorized documentary, titled Framing Britney Spears, which was an episode of the docuseries The New York Times Presents. The documentary took viewers through Britney’s life: her rise to fame, her breakdowns, her media presence, and her current conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears. The Spears family were not at all involved in the documentary but were made aware of it through their respective teams.

In an Instagram story on Friday, Jamie Lynn warns the media to be wary of repeating their mistakes. “Dear media, try not to repeat the mistakes of your past. Look where that got us. Do better," she posted. "Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always."

Jamie Lynn also responded to claims that she attended a virtual #FreeBritney rally, which she denied. She wrote, “In fact, someone represented themselves as me without my knowledge. I love my sister very much, but I was not aware of a rally, nor was I in attendance for a virtual rally.”

While Jamie Lynn did not address the conservatorship battle that many fans are concerned about, it seems Britney’s boyfriend Sam Asghari had more to say. According to an inside source, Sam wants Britney to “finally be free of the conservatorship," and says that he is “one of the few people who doesn't need a chaperone to be around her.”

