Project Power is a new Netflix film premiering on August 14. The movie starsJamie Foxx, who joins forces with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback in the effort to track down the dealer of a special pill and rescue his kidnapped daughter.

The pill gives its host “five minutes of pure power,” but there is no way to know what power that will be. Another downside to the pill: “they don’t talk about how one hit could kill you.”

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.

Project Power is directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost. The movie also stars Rodrigo Santoro, Amy Landecker and Allen Maldonado.

If you could take the pill, what superpower would you want? Check out the trailer below and let us know.

