Proud father Jamie Foxx recently hit the red carpet premiere of 47 Meters Down: Uncaged on Tuesday evening in Westwood, California. He wasn't there just as an A-List guest; his 25-year-old daughter Corinne Foxx stars in the film and he accompanied her as her date. It was an emotional evening for Jamie as throughout his career he'd bring his little girl to his film premieres. Now, he's sharing the spotlight.

“He’s so proud of me, he can’t even look at me without tearing up,” Corinne told reporters. “I used to shy away from my last name. I really wanted to create a career for myself. [But] I’ve learned to embrace it in the last few years.” The film, which also stars Nia Long and Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine Rose Stallone, is described as "four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city quickly [learning] they've entered the territory of the deadliest shark species in the claustrophobic labyrinth of submerged caves."

Corinne only has a handful of acting gigs under her belt, so obviously, she turned to her award-winning father for help. "My dad’s acting advice is the worst," she said. He told her "It’s so easy anyone can do it," to which her response was, "You won an Oscar, of course it’s easy for you." 47 Meters Down: Uncaged hits theaters tomorrow.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"I grew up being on set with my dad and going with him to premieres," she stated. "So for me to finally have my own and him coming to my premiere it is so full circle to me...He was literally on Instagram Live when he was on the carpet. He’s a little addicted to social media.”