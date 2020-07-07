He has always talked about Kanye West's brilliance as a musician and even worked with him to make hit songs, but when it comes to politics, it doesn't look as if Jamie Foxx will be casting his vote for Yeezy. While we await the news on what "WEST DAY EVER" could possibly mean, Stephen Jackson is asking the public not to take Kanye West seriously as a potential candidate for the presidency of the United States. The former NBA player posted a photo to his Instagram showing Kanye hugging President Donald Trump while wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat.



Pool / Getty Images

Also on the Instagram post was a screenshot of a tweet by DJ Hed that said we shouldn't vote "for celebrities who've never held public office... America's obsession with fame / celebrity is the endgame." In the caption, Jackson added, "Kanye Trump. Fool u once shame on them fool u twice u and 2x fool. #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforbreonnataylor and so many more. #ivehadenough of the clown sh*t. Love for all who have love for all✊🏿✊🏻✊🏾✊🏼✊🏽✊ Leader of The New School. Leading with Love. Demanding not asking."

Jamie Foxx echoed Jackson's sentiments and isn't having it, either. "Gottdamn right!!! Ain’t got time for the bullsh*t!!!" the multihyphenated entertainer commented. Yet, there are plenty of celebrities who have openly endorsed Kanye West and his bid for the presidency, sharing on social media that they would vote for the rapper. Does anyone know his platform? Check out the post below.