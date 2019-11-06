He may be an Oscar-winning actor and a Grammy-winning singer, but Jamie Foxx is a family man at heart. Throughout the years, Foxx has shown an overwhelming amount of support for his sister DeOndra, who has special needs, and the pair recently appeared together at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fundraiser.



Tom Cooper/Getty Images

Foxx, DeOndra, and the foundation's president Michelle Sie Whitten caught up with Extra backstage at the event and talked about the relationship between the brother and sister. "What’s great about DeOndra is that when people meet her they sort of lose that apprehension, you know when they see people with special needs," Foxx said. "DeOndra just blows right past that. I always refer to when she was in this music video with us for 'Blame It on the Alcohol.' The way she danced and everything like that, and that’s a testament to her mom."

The actor added, "Mom asked the kids at her school to just look out for her but treat her normal, you know what I’m saying? And she got an opportunity to do normal things. She’s not put off in the corner somewhere [like] just because you’re special needs you gotta be over there doing special things, you know? She’s had a regular life."

Whenever fellow famous friends stopped by, DeOndra always made sure to steal the spotlight and turned their visits into a party. "Chris Brown, Trey Songz, the people that would come by the house and she breaks out in a dance battle and it turns the place out," he said with a smile.

"My future holds me for who I am," DeOndra chimed in. "I want to date. I want a boyfriend. I wanna get married pretty soon. I hope I get married to Chris Brown because he’s my main secret crush." Jamie pointed to the camera and added, "Well, it’s not a secret now." Then, Jamie was asked about his civil rights-centered film Just Mercy, and after speaking about his role, his sister gave him a few kind words.

"It just made me cry when I was talking about seeing that movie," she said. "It's hard, but Jamie deserves all the support and that made me really happy. I can’t wait to see that movie." Jamie replied, "Well, we support you."

"And I wanna thank you for supporting me," said DeOndra. Watch the loving brother-sister pair below.