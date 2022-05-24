Jamie Foxx loves the ladies and the ladies love him. The actor, 54, was spotted with a mystery woman aboard a yacht on the French Riviera over the weekend.

Foxx was sporting a blue tee and shorts and was seen laying on top of a woman while kissing her. After laying up for a few, the woman and Foxx were spotted cruising on a jet ski together. Their outing comes a few weeks after Page Six saw the actor in Miami for the Formula 1 Grand Prix. He was seen alongside LeBron James and Meek Mill.

The three later appeared at GALA Miami where the singer/actor performed an a capella version of Ye's "Gold Digger". "I'm Jamie motherf*cking Foxx", he was caught yelling before requesting "Going Bad" by Meek Mill and Drake. "We have to start that song from the beginning...everybody get a drink their hand right now."

Foxx was previously connected to Katie Holmes from 2013 up until their split in 2019.

Since being spotted with the mystery blonde, Twitter has sparked commentary on Foxx's dating history - specifically that he doesn't date Black women. One Twitter user wrote, "Whoever said the last Black women they saw with Jamie Foxx with was Fancy is hilarious [laughing emoji]. Another wrote, "One thing Jamie Foxx is gone do is keep him a white woman."

While many have their opinion on Jamie Foxx's dating preference, he has yet to respond to the comments.

