Jamie Foxx has been romantically linked to Katie Holmes since 2013, never once confirming their relationship to the public. Their first red carpet debut together was at this year's Met Gala and still the status of their relationship is a mystery. Jamie has popped back up in the headlines recently since he's been spotted holding hands with upcoming singer Sela Vave in Hollywood this past weekend but according to sources, it's nothing serious.

PEOPLE reports that Jamie is just helping Sela out with her career on the music side. “She’s just a girl he’s helping out, a young singer,” a source told the publication. The 21-year-old has recently given Jamie props on Instagram for believing in her. "I am so grateful to this man!” she captioned an image of her and the Django Unchained actor. “Thank you so much @iamjamiefoxx for everything you do and for believing in me.”

The duo was leaving Bootsy Bellows night club and considering their work-ship it could have very well been a networking event for Sela to get her name out there even more.

The last reports on Jamie and Katie's relationship was that it was "stronger than ever" considering their distance - Jaime in LA and Katie in NY. “[He said] things are going swimmingly,” a source said of Jamie. “They’re making [long] distance work, and they are stronger than ever.”