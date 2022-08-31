Of the many producer tags that get stuck in hip-hop lovers' heads, Pi'erre Bourne has arguably one of the catchiest.

Back in 2017, we reported that 54-year-old actor Jamie Foxx is actually the famous voice behind the "Yo Pi'erre, you wanna come out here?" that's been included in hits like Playboi Carti's "Magnolia" and Young Nudy's "Long Ride" over the years, but in a recent interview, Foxx admitted that his 13-year-old daughter doesn't believe that it's him.

"I thought that was great, man," the Project Power star said of Bourne's decision to sample an episode of The Jamie Foxx Show for his own use.

He admitted, "My kids – I’m always trying to impress my daughter – she’s 13 and with her friends and I’m like, ‘Listen, that’s me saying that,’ and she’s like ‘Dad, that ain’t you.’ Because, you know, she’s too young to have seen that show when it was out."





As Uproxx notes, Bourne – born Jordan Timothy Jenks – is currently busy preparing for the arrival of his highly anticipated Good Movie album, which will be followed by an accompanying world tour, kicking off in Houston, Texas on September 6th before rounding out the North American dates in Seattle, Washington on October 19th.

The renowned producer will begin his European leg in Dublin, Ireland on November 2nd, and he'll complete his Good Movie tour on December 17th in Auckland, New Zealand – closing out 2022 with a bang.





Were you surprised to find out that Jamie Foxx voiced Pi'erre Bourne's producer tag? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]