Jamie Foxx grew up in Texas and he has a lot of love for the sports teams near where he grew up. Case in point, Foxx was seen at the Dallas Cowboys game on Thanksgiving as they ultimately lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime. It was a fantastic matchup although Foxx was surely disappointed in the result as the Texas-based team ended up losing.

On Saturday, Foxx remained in Dallas as he went to go support the Mavericks who are led by Luka Doncic. In fact, Foxx got to spend some time with Doncic prior to the Mavs' game against the Washington Wizards. While there, Foxx was even part of the warmup, and as it turns out, he fit in well with the rest of the roster.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

As you can see in the video clip below, Foxx can be seen shooting jumpers all while urging the team to give him a 10-minute contract. From there, he and Doncic engage in a bit of a three-point shootout, and Foxx certainly held his own. It was pretty impressive and Doncic was certainly entertained by what was going on. Of course, Foxx wasn't being guarded, which definitely lowered the difficulty level. Regardless, a 10-minute contract wouldn't be such a bad idea, after all.

Let us know what you though of Foxx's skills, in the comments section down below.