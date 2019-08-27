Jamie Foxx and singer Sela Vave have taken their friendship to a whole new level since the duo was spotted holding hands a couple of weeks ago. As it turns out, Jamie has taken the singer under his wing to help her launch her singing career and she's even moved in with Jamie. While people have questioned the move, Jamie hopped on Instagram Live to call a double standard since he allowed Ed Sheeran and Nick Cannon to do the same thing.

“When I met Ed Sheeran, I didn’t know him from Adam,” he explained. “He slept on my couch for six weeks. Nick Cannon was 13 years old, he used to sleep at my old house … everybody come to my crib. I did the same thing with her … We took her under our wing … We wanted to treat her the same way and give her the opportunity.”

Page Six now reports that Jamie is out here calling Sela the next Beyonce. "Jamie is saying that Sela is an amazing singer, that she’s ‘the future ­Beyoncé," a source told the publication. Apparently, Jamie has been taking her around his music pals to show her off and put her out there even more.

Jamie let it be known that his relationship with Selva is nothing but a family ting. “I spoke to that girl’s mom and she put her trust in me,” he added. “We don’t ever cross lines like that, personal. I wanted to let you know, for all who were scandal chasing, that’s our artist, that’s our family … We are working.”