Jamie Foxx is the latest celebrity to join the list of memoir authors. Earlier this week, the Just Mercy actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new book, titled, Act Like You Got Some Sense.

While chatting with the host, Foxx explained that he’s tried to utilize lessons from his grandparents while bringing up his daughters, Corrine and Annalise. Unfortunately for the 53-year-old, being a dad hasn’t always gone exactly as he had planned.

“I wanted to break down those barriers with your daughters, because your daughter’s gonna need you,” he told Fallon. “Especially when it comes to guys and relationships, I mean who else would know better than us? And so, by doing it early it pays dividends when they really have serious questions about guys I’m gonna kill.”

The “Blame It” singer then recalled a hilarious story that involved him asking Snoop Dogg to intimidate one of his daughter’s boyfriends.

“What happened was my daughter, who didn’t know that I had already run a background check on her boyfriend, he comes to the crib and Snoop happens to be there,” Foxx began.

“I said, ‘Snoop there he is right there. Shake him up.’”

Apparently, the “Gin N Juice” singer then approached the young man in question, saying things like, “we her uncles, you know what I’m saying? So act accordingly homie.”

In classic Tonight Show style, Jamie and Jimmy also teamed up for a fun skit called “Hey Girl,” in which both stars played the role of an R&B duo who don’t actually sing; instead, they simply utter seductive words over soft beats.

Watch the comedic clip below.

