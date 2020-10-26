DeOndra Dixon, the younger sister of Jamie Foxx, has died at the age of 36. The actor confirmed the news on Instagram with an emotional tribute along with a black-and-white selfie with his sister.



"My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light," he wrote in the post. Sources close to PEOPLE said that she passed away on Monday, Oct. 19th.

"I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show... even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money," he continued. "well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on...tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends."

DeOndra Dixon became the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011 and won the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award. Jamie Foxx recounted some of his fondest memories of DeOndra including dancing at the Grammys and in the "Blame It" music video.

"Deondra you have left A hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me ... I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love...and y’all please keep my family in your prayers," he added.

RIP.

