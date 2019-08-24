Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan & Brie Larson are all set to star in a new drama titled Just Mercy based on the 2014 bestselling book Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption. The film centers around the true story of Walter McMillian in 1987. McMillian was wrongfully sentenced to death row for the murder of a young white woman. It took the coercion by Sheriff Tom Tate and others as well as perjury by witnesses to land McMillian the false conviction.

Luckily, he was exonerated in a famous decision. The forthcoming film will focus on McMillian’s lawyer as well as himself. The IMDb description for the film reads, “Just Mercy shadows world-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson as he recounts his experiences and details the case of a condemned death row prisoner whom he fought to free.” Stevenson will be played by Michael B. Jordan. Jamie Foxx will star as McMillian. O’Shea Jackson Jr. will support as another wrongly convicted black man whom Stevenson will defend. Rounding out the remarkable cast will be Brie Larson. Larson will take on the role of the local operations director of the Equal Justice Initiative, lending a hand to Stevenson.

Andrew Toth / Getty Images Andrew Toth / Getty Images

You’ll be able to catch the film in theaters on Christmas Day.