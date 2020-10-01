It's safe to say that nobody expected that Jamie Foxx would be reprising his role as Electro, especially after the universally panned Amazing Spider-Man 2 seemed to come and go while leaving little lasting impression. And yet, as has been confirmed in a slew of reports, it would appear that Foxx will be once more stepping into the shoes of the classic Spider-Man villain.

With final talks currently ongoing, Foxx is said to be starring alongside Tom Holland in the next Spider-Man film, which is slated for release on for Nov. 5, 2021 -- albeit highly subject to change, given the ongoing COVID situation. It should be noted that the upcoming movie will be produced as a collaboration between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, with Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts once again stepping up to helm the project.

It's genuinely unclear as to how the studios plan on reintegrating Foxx's Electro back into Spider-Man's world, and many have already begun theorizing as to whether or not the character will be undergoing a complete overhaul. Though there's always the possibility of multiple universes in the mix, it feels far more likely that this will be an Electro 2.0, more in line with the existing Spider-Man universe the Tom Holland films helped popularize.

Of course, Foxx wouldn't be the first familiar face to make a return -- lest we forget that J.K. Simmonds previously reprised his iconic role as J. Jonah Jameson in the climactic moments of Far From Home. Still, that character was far more beloved than Foxx's Electro ever was -- though perhaps the second time will prove to be the charm. How do you feel about this surprising bit of casting news?

