As an A-lister with a busy schedule, it doesn't seem as if Jamie Foxx has time for much else outside of his television series and film deals. Yet, that's exactly what the Oscar-winning entertainer has done as he's written a new book, Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me, and the title is reportedly inspired by wise words given to Foxx from his grandmother.

Entertainment Weekly shared an excerpt from the forthcoming release and they reported that inside, Foxx spins tales of his Texas upbringing into the development of his career. The multi-hyphenate performer is the father of two daughters, actress Corinne Foxx and pre-teen Anelise (reports also spell her name "Annalise"), and he details the lessons that come with fathering girls in today's culture.

A portion of the excerpt reads:

My grandparents told me they wanted me to have every tool in my toolbox - the educational tool, the artistic tool, the discipline tool, the moral tool. My grandmother wanted me to be worldly enough that I would be able to connect with any person in any room I walked into. She also wanted me to have a strong moral compass, because she knew when I moved away from Terrell and got out in the world, there would be many temptations and times when I needed to be able to say "No." Estelle Talley was the most influential figure in turning little nappy-headed Eric Bishop into the man I eventually became.

He added:

When I am deep in the weeds, trying to figure out how to parent my daughters, it is the voice of my grandmother I hear in my head, encouraging me, and of course yelling at me when I'm messing up as a parent. Thanks to her, I knew that it wasn't about always being your kids' best friend but being a parent. Even when it means you gotta be tough with them. Sometimes you gotta be tough because you love them. Just like she always loved me.

Over on Instagram, Foxx shared the cover of his book and in the caption, he detailed the journey it took to get it finished. "A book about the relationships between two of the most important people in my life," he said. "My beautiful daughters… @corinnefoxx and Anelise Foxx… while writing this book I discovered feelings and emotions that I didn’t even know existed... There would be times that I would break out laughing and also times that I would shed tears."

Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me arrives on bookshelves on October 19. Let us know if you'll be purchasing this one.

