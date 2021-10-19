As he gears up for the release of his new book, Act Like You Got Some Sense, Jamie Foxx has been spending plenty of time catching up with the press. During a recent interview with DailyPop, the 53-year-old got real about some of his thoughts on marriage.

“You admitted that you don’t think marriage is for you,” the interviewer said to the Django Unchained star, to which he responded, “I’m not cookie cutter, so the 2.5 children, and the wood paneling, and the station wagon, I didn’t think that was for me.”

The “Blame It” singer then went on to share that when his girls were growing up, his oldest daughter, Corinne, expressed concern over the fact that her parents weren’t married, but all of her friend’s parents seemed to have exchanged vows.

“A lot of those marriages ended up not going well as the kids got older,” Foxx recalled. “Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractured from their families. Us? We actually came together more.”

“I don’t know what it is, I just know that it is different, but it’s a whole lot of love,” he told DailyPop.

The Just Mercy actor has been linked to several high-profile women over the years, including Stacey Dash, Katie Holmes, and Meagan Goode. It‘s unclear whether or not he has a girlfriend right now, but with how busy he’s been promoting his new book, who knows if he even has time for the dating world right now.

Just a few days ago, Foxx made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during which he recalled enlisting Snoop Dogg to intimidate his daughter’s boyfriend. Check out the video below.