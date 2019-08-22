As rumors run rampant, many celebrities choose to let the gossip continue just so their names can be kept in the press and on social media. Jamie Foxx is not one of those people, because he's shutting down reports that he is dating 21-year-old singer Sela Vave. Photos surfaced showing Foxx and Vave hand-in-hand as they departed a nightclub in Los Angeles recently, leaving many to speculate over the nature of their relationship.

This, of course, was a surprise to many who believed that Foxx and actress Katie Holmes were still together. It was later confirmed that Foxx and Holmes' romance was over after six years and many made accusations that the actor just wanted someone half his age. Foxx called into Big Boy's Neighborhood on L.A.'s 92.3 The Real radio station on Wednesday to clear the air about the chatter regarding his love life.

"People are saying I'm dating the girl, let me just say this, that's absolutely not true," he said. Foxx claims he met Vave after hearing her sing at a party and they began a business relationship—and only business. "I know the nature of the business that we're in, so I don't trip on headlines, but when it comes to that part and the girl and her and what I'm trying to do for her as an artist, I feel that I have to be an elder, her 'Uncle' as she calls me and step-in and say, 'Hey guys, don't let it be the double standard,'" he stated. "I got a 25-year-old daughter and I don't date in my daughter's range...ever!"