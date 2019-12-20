Shannon Sharpe is one of the most hilarious people in all of sports media and is constantly coming through with some gems on the talk show Undisputed. While sitting across from Skip Bayless, Sharpe always stays steady with the antics and his yelling of Skip's name has become a huge meme on Twitter. Even if some may find it annoying, it's clear that Sharpe is here to stay when it comes to the world of professional sports talk television.

Much like Stephen A. Smith, Sharpe absolutely despises the Dallas Cowboys. One of his actor friends who loves the Cowboys is none other than Jamie Foxx. In a recent video, Foxx decided to clown Sharpe with a hilarious impression that will have you laughing at the screen. As you can see from the clip below, Foxx can be seen yelling "SKIIIIIP" while delivering some other classic Sharpe lines.

If you know anything about the former Denver Broncos tight end, then you're aware of just how accurate this impersonation is. Foxx doesn't hold back at all and it makes for a pretty entertaining video. If you're a fan of either of these two, it's definitely a must-watch.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the impersonation and whether or not Foxx nailed it.