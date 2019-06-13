The relationship status of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx has always been a private matter with certain reports coming through every now and then, sharing details of the couple's inner happenings. There have been some reports of them ending things but we don't know how true those reports have been since they're always 'back together' and look to be going strong.

Page Six reports that the couple's relationship is the best its ever been considering it's long-distance since Katie lives in New York and Jamie lives in Los Angeles. “[He said] things are going swimmingly,” a source told the publication. “They’re making [long] distance work, and they are stronger than ever.”



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jamie's daughter, Corinne Fox, recently spoke of her father's relationship with the actress calling it "really great."

"They are so great and Katie is always so chic. They were wonderful," Corinne said of their Met Gala pink carpet debut as a couple. "[It was] my dad’s first Met Gala."

Back in November, there was word that the couple may have gotten engaged but that was quickly debunked. Being as Jamie and Katie have been going strong for at least three years now, who's to say it couldn't happen - only time will tell.