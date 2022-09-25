Even at 54 years old, Jamie Foxx knows how to turn up.

On Friday (September 23), the Django Unchained star was out and about in Las Vegas. According to TMZ, he and a large crew rolled into the venue around 3 AM, quickly making their way up to the stage to join the evening's DJ of choice, Diplo.

Jamie Foxx in August 2022 -- Omar Vega/Getty Images

The Mississippi-born spinner didn't hesitate to take patrons of XS Nightclub back in time by cranking up 2005's "Gold Digger," which Foxx hopped on the microphone to belt out perfectly, even all these years later.

Videos taken of the comedian prove that he hasn't lost a step as he's gotten older, and the track remains a classic as nearly everyone in the building was singing along word for word. Later in the evening, the father of two also assisted in singing Tyga's 2012 club banger, "Rack City."

It's been noted that another celebrity was at XS on Friday and joined Diplo at his post – Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. The "It's Time" hitmaker got on the mic to celebrate along with partygoers but didn't provide any impromptu singing.

Diplo is said to be riding something of a high lately after winning a lawsuit against a woman who was allegedly harassing him, in which he took more a massive judgment in arbitration.

As for Foxx, the last time he caught our eye was back in August, when he opened up about how his daughters don't believe he's the voice behind Pi'erre Bourne's famous producer tag – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

