Legendary jazz and R&B musician, James Mtume, passed away over the weekend at the age of 75. Mtume's 1983 single “Juicy Fruit” was famously sampled on Biggie Smalls' 1994 classic “Juicy.”

Lisa Lucas, daughter of Reggie Lucas, shared the news on Twitter, Sunday.

"So much loss. So much grief. Rest in power to Uncle Mtume," she tweeted. "My late fathers partner in crime, the co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth!). He was essential part of the life of the man who made me, therefore me too. Gone now. He will be dearly, eternally missed."



David Corio / Getty Images

Mtume's career exploded in the 1970s as he collaborated with Miles Davis. His band, also called Mtume, released several R&B hits throughout the 1980s which neared the top of the charts including "You, Me, and He," "Breathless," and more.

Mtume's work has been sampled by countless hip-hop artists including Fat Joe, Lil Kim, Snoop Dogg, Common, Earl Sweatshirt, and many more.

The Roots' Questlove shared a tribute to Mtume on Sunday.

"It’s really not doing justice listing accomplishments," he wrote. "Right now. Thank you James Mtume for all the wisdom & love & respect you’ve shown me & my brothers over the years."

