James Harden was one of the best scorers in the NBA just a few years ago. After a few injury issues over the last couple of seasons, Harden has regressed a little bit, and it is clear that he is no longer in his prime. While playing for the Philadelphia 76ers last season, Harden suffered a couple of missteps and while he was able to come through with solid assist numbers, it became clear to everyone that he had lost his touch when it comes to scoring.

Heading into this season, Harden could have opted into a $47 million deal. Instead, Harden decided to opt out of the deal and work on securing a smaller contract with the Sixers. Harden's goal is to win a title, and he ultimately made this move because he knows taking less money will mean more players for the Sixers in free agency.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, it has been revealed that Harden is looking at a very simple two-year deal in which he will have a player option in the second year. In addition to this, he will take a pay cut of $15 million. This is a pretty huge pay cut for Harden, however, it seems like he is doing this because he only has one thing on his mind right now, and that's winning an NBA title.

The Sixers have a superstar in Joel Embiid and they also have a ton of young talented players who can play well on both ends of the floor. With that being said, Harden understands this could be his last shot at winning it all.

