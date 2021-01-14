James Harden was the focal point of a blockbuster trade on Wednesday as the Brooklyn Nets traded away a plethora of future draft picks in order to land the superstar. They also parted ways with players like Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, and Taurean Prince, as it was the only way they could get a deal done, without surrendering another superstar like Kyrie Irving. As it stands, the Brooklyn Nets are looking extremely dangerous, and fans are ready to see how they will look on the court.

Coming onto the roster, there was some speculation as to whether or not Harden would get to wear his signature number 13 considering Landry Shamet already wears that number. Well, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Shamet has given up the number and now Harden will get to wear it. Moving forward, Shamet will sport the number 20.

It remains to be seen when Harden will make his debut in a Nets uniform although it's clear he will have to undergo some COVID protocols before he can join his new team. Harden, Kevin Durant, and Irving promise to be one of the best scoring units in the league and once they are united, the NBA is going to get a whole lot more fun.

Keep it locked to HNHH for more news from the basketball world.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images