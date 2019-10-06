James Harden and Adidas recently unveiled his fourth signature sneaker - the Adidas Harden Vol.4 - in a bevy of colorways including a four-pack of designs that'll be releasing between late October and late November. Among them, a "Cookies & Cream" iteration featuring the always popular black and white knit upper with gum detailing on the sole.

Straying from Harden's previous Adidas signatures, the Vol. 4 ditches the beloved Boost cushioning in favor of the brand's Lightstrike tooling which was first introduced on the laceless Adidas N3XT L3V3L sneaker.

"The process to create the Vol. 4 was a true collaboration with the Adidas design team that allowed me to voice my creativity and to blend different ideas into one shoe that would showcase both my style of play on the court and my sense of style walking out of the tunnel," says Harden. "Daniel Patrick has been setting trends with his use of bold looks and bright colors, so partnering with Daniel was the perfect way to highlight the design of the Vol. 4 and bring sport, fashion and culture together."

The Adidas Harden Vol. 4 Cookies & Cream is slated to launch on November 12 for the retail price of $130. Check out the official photos below.

