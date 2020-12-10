While there seems to be a lot of drama surrounding James Harden right now, there is still no denying that he is one of the best players in the entire NBA. Over the past few years, Harden has been releasing new signature shoes with Adidas, and with a new year on the horizon, he is gearing up to drop another. In fact, today was a big day for Harden and Adidas as they officially unveiled the Adidas Harden Vol. 5 to the world.

This new sneaker features a ton of innovation especially when it comes to the upper which is created with Futurenatural. According to Adidas, this new technology forms to the athlete's foot as they move around on the court, which creates better performance and increased comfortability. Lightstrike and Boost are used on the midsole which, once again, aids in both performance and comfort. The first colorway to be shown off has a white base, all while colorful geometric shapes are placed throughout.

For now, a drop date has yet to be announced so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas