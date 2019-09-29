James Harden and Adidas recently unveiled his fourth signature sneaker - the Adidas Harden Vol. 4 - which will be making its retail debut next month.

The Vol. 4 will initial release in four different colorways throughout October and November, including the Pink Lemonade version which is scheduled to launch on October 26 for the retail price of $130.

Adidas Harden Vol. 4 Pink Lemonade/Adidas

Featuring a combination of mesh and suede, the kicks are offered in a monochromatic color scheme with the only form of contrast appearing via the rose gold-tinted lace cage and Harden logo on the heel. An icy blue outsole sits beneath it all.

Unlike Harden's previous Adidas signatures, the Vol. 4 ditches the beloved Boost cushioning in favor of the brand's Lightstrike tooling which was first introduced on the laceless Adidas N3XT L3V3L sneaker.

"The process to create the Vol. 4 was a true collaboration with the Adidas design team that allowed me to voice my creativity and to blend different ideas into one shoe that would showcase both my style of play on the court and my sense of style walking out of the tunnel," says Harden. "Daniel Patrick has been setting trends with his use of bold looks and bright colors, so partnering with Daniel was the perfect way to highlight the design of the Vol. 4 and bring sport, fashion and culture together."

Continue scrolling for official photos of the Pink Lemonade colorway.

