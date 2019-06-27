Last month, a special edition "MVP" colorway of the Adidas Harden Vol. 3 surfaced, featuring a toxic black and yellow colorway equipped with MVP branding on the insole. As we know, James Harden finished second in the MVP race as Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo took home the hardware at the 2019 NBA Awards.

That said, Adidas still launched the decorative Harden Vol. 3 anyway, sans MVP branding.

Adidas Harden Vol. 3 Toxic/Titan22

The unique colorway features a black mesh base that fades to yellow, along with an eye-catching red strap and yellow biohazard detailing throughout. Reflective silver detailing on the strap and heel, a black Boost cushioning and a black outsole round out the look.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 3 "Toxic" is available today at select Adidas stockists for the retail price of $140. Continue scrolling for the official images.

