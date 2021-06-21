James Harden is one of the best players in the NBA and while he got to play with the Brooklyn Nets in the playoffs, it was clear that he was struggling with a hamstring injury. Harden was unable to put his best foot forward during Games 6 and 7 which eventually led to the Nets' loss at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. With his injury in mind, many figured that Harden would take the summer off and recuperate in time for next season, where he would be healthy and ready to go.

Instead, Harden has decided to tempt fate and commit to the United States Olympic basketball team where he will compete at the Tokyo Olympics in July. The Olympics could pose a huge risk to Harden, especially in his current state although the Nets superstar seems secure enough with his own injury to risk reaggravating it.

Just yesterday, it was revealed that Kevin Durant would be playing for the Olympic team as well, which means the two Nets teammates will be able to find some chemistry in Japan. With the best NBA players in the world committing to the team, it's clear that the U.S. are the favorites heading into the tournament, and it will be fun to see how they do against some of the more competitive countries.

Elsa/Getty Images