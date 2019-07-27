Heading into the playoffs this year, the Houston Rockets felt as though they had a real chance at defeating the Golden State Warriors and making it all the way to the NBA Finals. In the end, though, they came up just short against a team that was missing Kevin Durant in game's five and six. Once the offseason started, there was writing on the wall that Chris Paul would be moved, even if the team kept denying that was the case. Once Paul George was traded from Oklahoma City to Los Angeles, the wheels were in motion for Houston to make a big move and that's exactly what they did. Just a couple of weeks ago, it was announced that Russell Westbrook had been traded from the Thunder to the Rockets in exchange for Paul.

Harden and Westbrook played together in OKC and even went to an NBA Finals together, albeit, they were led by KD. Today, Westbrook was introduced to the media and even put on his Rockets jersey for the first time. Afterward, he snapped a quick picture with Harden who then posted it on Twitter, which had all of Red Nation going crazy.

It's definitely good to see these two back together again as they'll be one of the more entertaining dynamic duos in the league.