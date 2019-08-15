Houston Rockets All-NBA shooting guard James Harden will be taking the court in his fourth Adidas signature sneaker next season.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 4 won't be officially unveiled until sometime this Fall before the 2019-20 campaign tips off, but the kicks have already been designed and the man himself recently tested them out on the hardwood. Harden's latest training session out in Los Angeles provided fans with an on-foot look of what to expect from the Harden Vol. 4, which seems to pull some design cues from the Pharrell x Adidas BYW. Like Harden's previous Adidas signatures, the upcoming model is of the low-top variety.

Judging from some other early images that surfaced this summer, it appears the beloved Boost cushioning has been scrapped in favor of Adidas' new Lightstrike cushioning. Take a look at the on-foot shots, as well as some other images of the upcoming Harden Vol. 4, in the IG posts embedded below.